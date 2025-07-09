Ameen on claims of pending URP firings: Al-Rawi is a hypocrite

Khadijah Ameen -

MINISTER of Local Government Khadijah Ameen alleged that Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi was a hypocrite in his claims of public sector firings, as she alleged the former PNM government had done just that.

Newsday spoke to her on July 9, after Al-Rawi had alleged at an earlier opposition briefing that the government was about to fire 5,000 URP workers.

On the heels of firings at Cepep and the reforestation programme, Al-Raw declared, "We understand 5,000 URP workers are next."

Newsday called Ameen to seek to confirm or deny Al-Rawi's claim.

Dubbing him a hypocrite, she claimed, "When the PNM came into office, they immediately fired people because they were working under the UNC."

She alleged firings had occurred under the PNM governments of 2001 and 2015, alleging, "Faris Al-Rawi has no moral authority to talk."

Ameen declared, "We have saved TT from mass firings they had planned for WASA. We saved TT from mass corruption at Cepep."

Former public utilities minister Marvin Gonzales had denied the former government had been about to fire ordinary workers, but only some managers.

Amen alleged the former PNM government had created a lot of mischief in government ministries owing to their acts in a lot of programmes designed to feed their friends.

She urged Al-Rawi to accept a general election was held (on April 28) which the UNC had won.

Newsday pressed to ask if there was any truth to Al-Rawi's claims of impending firings at the URP.

Ameen replied, "I don't care what Al-Rawi said."

Al-Rawi, in recent weeks, has repeatedly denied that people had lost their jobs under the 2015-2025 government.