$150,000 bail for attorney Martin George on sexual charges

ON BAIL: Attorney Martin George. - File photo

ATTORNEY Martin Anthony George has been granted bail in the sum of $150,000 on two criminal charges on July 9.

George, 58, the principal lawyer at Martin George and Company, appeared before High Court Master Indira Chinebas at the Port of Spain North Court East charged with grievous sexual assault and indecent assault.

He was arrested on July 8 at his Port of Spain office by detectives assigned to the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department and later charged by Cpl Ashby of the Belmont Police Station.

George was ordered not to have any contact with the victim, a young attorney, "directly or indirectly" and to stay 500 metres away from her at all times.

The matter was adjourned to October 7, for a status hearing. He was represented by attorney Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, and John Health, SC.

According to the charge, George is alleged to have committed the sexual offences on March 22, at his law firm on Dundonald Street, Port of Spain.