Trinidad and Tobago joins Global Biofuel Alliance

MINISTER of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal said Trinidad and Tobago will join the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), a collaborative initiative spearheaded by India and launched during the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The announcement was made on Friday after a special joint assembly of the Electoral College, held on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to TT.

A release from the ministry said the GBA’s primary objective is to promote the widespread adoption of biofuels globally, emphasising partnerships with private sector entities to enhance the biofuel capabilities of its member countries.

It said TT’s successful membership will grant access to vital resources, including technical support, policy guidance, market analysis and evaluation tools for biofuel feedstocks sourced from various biological materials.

This membership will also enable connections to specialized research, expert networks, and funding opportunities tailored to tackle the unique challenges encountered by Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The release said the GBA will build on TT’s existing co-operation as this country is also part of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA).

It said this partnership has led to effective coordinated efforts with India, focusing on specific programs and initiatives designed to better align and consolidate demand for solar finance, technologies, innovation, research and development, and capacity building.

“The GBA will enable critical support to TT’s commitment to its Nationally Determined Contributions, aimed at reducing our current greenhouse gas emissions and also catalyse our decarbonisation agenda.

“In this regard, the GBA will play a key role in accelerating our current biofuel initiatives within the domestic energy sector, such as the pursuit of methanol blending in the transportation sector; waste vegetable oil re-use; and wood-based production of biofuels.”

Moonilal said this alliance was vitally significant. He repeated the government’s commitment to incorporating low-carbon energy sources into the national energy mix, aiming to position TT as a future hub for low-carbon fuels.

“Dr Moonilal emphasised the visionary approach of this government, noting that it has opened new avenues for diversification and growth within the energy sector,” the release said.