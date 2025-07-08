Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women cricketers begin 35-Over campaign

-

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 women's cricket team will be without the services of the injured Samara Ramnath in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Women's 35-over Championships, which will be held in Trinidad. Round one matches bowl off on July 8 at 10 am.

TT will begin their campaign against Leeward Islands at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Cricket Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus.

Ramnath will be missed as she has been instrumental to the team's success over the past few years.

In the inaugural West Indies Rising Stars 30-Over Championship in 2023, Ramnath was part of the title-winning team. Last year, the off spinner who is also capable with the bat, helped the team end third in the CWI Rising Stars T20 Championships.

Aiming to fill the void will be captain Brianna Harricharan, vice-captain Amrita Ramtahal and Kennika Cassar.

In other round one matches on July 8, defending champions Guyana will play Jamaica and Windward Islands will battle Barbados.

TT squad: Brianna Harricharan (captain), Amrita Ramtahal (vice-captain), Tumika Phagoo (wicketkeeper), Elena Carlton, Azaria Mulla, Jessica Davis, Sameera Naidoo, Jessica O'Rosco, Kenika Cassar, Zakiyah Harrilal, Kristine Naipaul, Keira Superville, Sian Ramnarine, Chelsey Sookram.

First round fixtures:

TT vs Leeward Islands, Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Cricket Ground, UWI

Windward Islands vs Barbados, National Cricket Centre, Couva

Guyana vs Jamaica, Diego Martin Sporting Complex