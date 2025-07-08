Tribute to late Hanoomansingh

Hans Hanoomansingh -

THE EDITOR: My wife Anita and our sons join me in extending to Myrna, Ravi and Kurt our deepest sympathies on the passing of our dear friend Hans Hanoomansingh. In this moment of grief we also reach out to Hans's brother Gideon Hanoomansingh and Hans’s extended family to let them know that we are with them in spirit as we morn the loss of this great soul and treasured son of TT.

Only recently, on the occasion of Indian Arrival Day, Newsday published my letter concerning Hans’s contribution to the greening of the environment through the importation of the ashoka tree when I was posted to India.

This towering plant, taking roots throughout TT, stands as a testimony of Hans’s vision and commitment to this country. It was on his advice as president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) that I sent those symbolic plants.

The rooting of the ashoka plants in TT is only one of Hans’s untiring efforts at bridging the gap between TT and India. His landmark "Journey To Roots" tours through Amral's Travel Service was another of his trailblazing contributions.

The prominence of the NCIC as one of the leading NGOs, not only in TT but internationally, is due largely to the building blocks laid by Hans as the first president of the council. Anita and I were privileged to have been foundation members of the NCIC under his stewardship.

He was impressed by Anita’s and my efforts to create new spaces for the practise of Indian culture and traditions by organising a one-week Divali Village celebration at the atrium of Long Circular Mall for public viewing.

He later announced at one of our executive board meetings that he wanted the NCIC to celebrate Divali in a manner that could create national impact. This was the birth of Divali Nagar that remains the NCIC’s flagship activity.

As a multiethnic and culturally rich country, we should never forget the contributions of Hanoomansingh in our Parliament, the teaching service and one of his radio programmes, From The Silver Screen, that left powerful messages that will stand as testimonies of his towering personality and contributions to the development of TT.

It is now left to those of us who inherited what he built to carry on with the same humble spirit and broadmindedness he demonstrated, beginning with the fact that as a devout Christian, through NCIC and other distinguished positions he held, he championed the cause of Hindus, Muslims, Orishas, Baptists and all ethnic groups in this country.

I look forward to an exalted NCIC monument for Hans Hanoomansingh.

I salute you, my dear brother. Thank you for your enduring love and friendship. Peace and eternal bliss be with you.

CHANDRADATH SINGH

via e-mail