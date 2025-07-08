The Hans Hanoomansingh I knew

Hans Hanoomansingh -

THE EDITOR: Hans Hanoomansingh was elected as the Caroni East MP in the 1966 general election, and his knowledge of politics and acumen were easily observed when he served as chairman of the public accounts committee in Parliament.

He was the chief commentator for then 610 Radio and gave the national and international communities the day-to-day coverage of India’s prime minister Indira Gandhi in October 1968.

His contributions in Parliament were both nationalistic and spiced with the spirit of humanitarianism. He represented the constituency with distinction. At that time MPs had no paid constituency office, so his office was in the Chaguanas Market, the streets of Caparo, and thereabout.

I know him well because I was part of his election campaign and I chaired public meetings with him and Dr Rudranath Capildeo, then political leader of the Democratic Labour Party, in several parts of the constituency.

One of the highlights of his tenure in Parliament was the motion he successfully moved asking the government to organise a monument or lecture series to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the late Indian nationalist Mahatma Gandhi. He told me then he thought that Dr Eric Williams would have spoken in the debate. Hans was disappointed that Williams did not speak as he was a well-known admirer of Gandhi in his fight against colonialism.

His contribution and promotion of Indian culture are well documented, as Divali Nagar is universally acknowledged. I think Hans gave broadcasting and public service a new meaning.

Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo