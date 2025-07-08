Soldier among three held with guns, ammo

Soldiers patrol Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

A soldier was among three suspects held with guns and ammunition during anti-crime operations in the Northern Division and Tobago Division on July 7.

In a media release on July 8, police said an intelligence-led operation was conducted in the Arima district, between 6.45 pm on July 7 and 3 am on July 8, spearheaded by ACP Collis Hazel, Snr Supt Montrichard and Snr Supt Spence.

During the exercise, personnel of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) went to Tumpuna Road, where they intercepted a Nissan Wingroad and Nissan Tiida.

A search of the vehicles resulted in the discovery of a sub-machine gun loaded with a magazine containing 22 rounds of ammunition and a pistol loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Three male suspects, ages 25 to 27, including a 26-year-old soldier, were arrested.

In Tobago, an anti-crime exercise was held between 11 am and 1 pm on July 7 by officers of GEB and IATF, which resulted in the discovery of a gun.

Investigations are ongoing into the two matters