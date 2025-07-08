Public banned from visiting Los Iros land slippage site

A section of what was once the paved passage along Royal Engineer Road, Los Iros on July 1. - File photo by Innis Francis

JUST over a week after the sudden land slippage in Los Iros, which damaged at least 62 acres of land, the Siparia Borough Corporation has banned members of the public from venturing into the affected area.

In a press release on July 7, the corporation said it was "advising" the public about the "recent and extensive landslide" at Royal Engineer Road. It said the conditions there are hazardous owing to soil instability and the continued risk of ground movement.

"Residents, visitors and all members of the public are strongly urged to avoid the affected area until further notice. Entry into the landslide zone is strictly prohibited for your safety.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and comply with all official advisories issued by the relevant authorities. Your safety is our highest priority."

On July 6, Newsday reported that farmers had been visiting the area to salvage their crops since the June 27 incident. They said at least $300,000 worth of crops were lost and equipment, damaged.

Geoscientists have also been visiting to assess the area and provide a comprehensive report based on science and data.