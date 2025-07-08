Police-involved shooting after cutlass attack in Siparia

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A Siparia man who chopped and wounded another villager is himself hospitalised under police guard after being shot by officers whom he allegedly tried to attack with a cutlass over the weekend.

The suspect was warded at San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) up to time of publication.

Reports are that two constables from Siparia CID were responding to a report that Samuel Toolsie was accosted and wounded on the afternoon of July 6. Shortly after arriving at the scene, the officers too were attacked.

The officers who were in an unmarked police van, went to Penal Quinam Road, heading towards Quinam Beach, where, in an isolated area, they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect. He was walking with a green backpack.

They stopped alongside the man, got out and identified themselves.

The suspect reached into his backpack and pulled out a cutlass.

The police instructed the suspect to drop the weapon and he complied.

They also told him about the report they were investigating. When one officer attempted to handcuff the suspect’s right hand, the suspect violently pulled away, injuring the officer. Both officers struggled to subdue him and sustained injuries.

During the struggle, the suspect grabbed the cutlass and ran off with it, still handcuffed.

He ran into a track in the forested area, and the officers caught up and ordered him to drop the cutlass.

Instead, he raised the cutlass above his head and charged toward one of the officers, threatening to kill him.

Despite repeated orders to stop and drop the weapon, the suspect refused and continued advancing causing the officer to shoot the suspect.

Both the suspect and the two officers were subsequently treated for injuries. Investigations are ongoing.