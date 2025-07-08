PM's absence from talks not a concern now

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is not attending the Caricom heads of government meeting in Jamaica. Her absence from the important meeting and reticence from the government on the reason thereof is causing quite a stir from all quarters of society.

International relationship specialist Dr Anthony Gonzales opines that the public has a right to know why the PM chose to stay at home.

It was revealed that Persad-Bissessar spoke to Jamaica PM Andrew Holness and organised a delegation of five to attend the meeting in her absence. The contingent is led by Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Sean Sobers, who she briefed on perceived meeting issues/agendas. Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander and three other officials from Sobers’s ministry make up the TT team.

Despite this preparation, Gonzales believes the PM’s presence would have been ideal, hinting that questions, circumstances or opportunities can arise for which the team may be ill-prepared to address in a timely manner. In summary, he believes the absence of Persad-Bissessar is in poor taste and is exacerbated by the fact that no reason was given to the citizenry.

That view is held by former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Brown and others across the nation.

It follows that speculation is rife as to the reason for the “no show” by the PM. Main suppositions advance ill health or involvement in addressing a high-profile issue. Seeing that the PM had a hectic time for the whirlwind visit by the prime minister of India two days before the Caricom engagement and given that she is a 73-year-old senior, rationale suggests she simply needs rest.

I too hold that view and muse that in weighing the option of admitting to feeling unwell as opposed to saying nothing, less fall-out or concerns from the public and opposition members would be derived from the latter.

However, the PM’s absence from international or regional meetings should not be a huge concern unless it become habitual.

DEXTER RIGSBY

Mt Lambert