PM: Stand-your-ground law in Parliament by September

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said a bill to enact stand-your-ground principles of self-defence has been drafted and will be debated in Parliament in September, addressing a Monday Night Forum UNC rally at Penal on July 7. Citizens will be able to debate the bill at public consultations due to end this month, the PM said.

She also promised a new law to make access to firearms easier for law-abiding citizens and a quicker administrative process to issue pepper spray.

"We must recalibrate legislation to enhance the rights of law-abiding citizens. Criminals’ rights must never supersede those of law-abiding citizens."

She said further to her instructions to Attorney General John Jeremie, the Law Reform Commission has prepared a policy paper titled Protection Against Home Invasion in TT: An Examination of Stand Your Ground and other Self Defence Laws, plus a bill titled The Home Invasion (Self-Defence and Defence of Property) Bill 2025.

The PM said the commission examined the stand your ground law in Florida, USA, plus other statutes (domestic and foreign) on self-defence options available against home invaders.

The bill defines the offence of home invasion and says a person has no duty to retreat when operating in defence of himself or his property, and may use defensive force, including deadly force for protection.

The bill would establish the parameters of the offence of home invasion. "This would include the unlawful entry by a person, the home invader, into a dwelling house with the intent to use force, or threaten the imminent use of force, on occupants of the dwelling house."

The offence would include instances where a home invader intentionally injures occupants of a dwelling house including grievous bodily harm, grievous sexual assault, rape and death.

"A home invasion may involve a home invader stealing, damaging or destroying property in the dwelling house with or without the use of intimidation, threats or violence," she said.

"Further, a home invasion may involve the use of a weapon, a firearm or an explosive device in order to cause grievous bodily harm, permanent disability, permanent disfigurement or death to any person in a dwelling house."

Persad-Bissessar said the bill provides for aggravating factors, such as a home invader being a member of a gang or a participant in an organised criminal activity, or where the home invasion occurs in the presence of a child, senior citizen, disabled or vulnerable person.

"For the purpose of self–defence during a home invasion, the use of deadly force may be justified where an occupant reasonably believes such force is necessary to prevent imminent death, grievous bodily harm, grievous sexual assault or rape.

"The bill is drafted and ready to be sent out for consultation.

"On Thursday, it will be presented to the Cabinet, and national consultations will then begin, with a targeted completion by the end of July."

She promised to then make any necessary changes to the legislation. "This bill will be brought to Parliament in September 2025. Your government is working. We are walking the talk."

Persad-Bissessar said, "We are also working on amendments to the Firearms Act to make it much easier to access legal firearms." These will be made after the passage of the Stand Your Ground legislation. "We believe that once a law-abiding citizen has the necessary documentation in order, that citizen should be allowed to obtain a firearm permit. Too many times, citizens have all the documentation to qualify and are refused a firearm because of the opinion or irrationality of some arbitrary police officer. We will remove that arbitrariness from the process."

Regarding pepper spray, she said the government will collaborate with the commissioner of police to simplify and streamline the application process.

"Where possible, senior officers at your district police stations will be authorized to sign off on pepper spray applications.

"This will quicken the process and allow the senior district officer the flexibility to make real-time decisions regarding applications where there are imminent threats, particularly in domestic violence cases."