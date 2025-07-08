PM: Government to tackle addiction, will raise legal age for gambling, alcohol

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government will deal decisively with gambling, marijuana and alcohol addiction, by raising the legal age limit that allows people to partake in these vices.

She also promised government action on fireworks, noise pollution and pension reform in the coming months.

Persad-Bissessar made these comments at a UNC public meeting in Penal on July 7.

She told party supporters all of these issues were part of the UNC's successful general election campaign in April.

Persad-Bissessar said gambling, marijuana and alcohol legislation will be coming to Parliament.

"We intend to raise the legal age for gambling and marijuana use to age 25 and older. The legal age for alcohol will be raised to 21 years and older."

Persad-Bissessar said, "Fireworks legislation will be brought to the Parliament and passed in the new term."

She hinted this legislation will outline "specific days and periods when persons will be allowed to (use) fireworks."

Persad-Bissessar described music trucks as a scourge and source of irritation across the country.

"There will also be legislation for a mandatory cut-off time for all events requiring dancehall licences that are not held within an enclosed building and legislation regarding the use of music trucks and cut-off time for music trucks."

With respect to this legislation, she continued, exceptions could be made where national festivals are concerned.

Persad-Bissessar promised government will look at pension reform legislation.

"Once a person reaches age 60 and has been contributing to the pension system for decades, they should no longer be taxed on their retirement benefits."

She said, "The ongoing tax lessens the value of the pension which is meant to support retirees in their later years and it feels like double taxation."

Persad-Bissessar added this is particularly harsh on senior citizens who live on fixed incomes.