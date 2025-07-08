Penny's brother dies at 51

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles -

DESPITE losing her brother the night before, Pennelope Beckles showed up on July 5 to speak at her first political meeting since being sworn in as PNM political leader.

Held at the party's Central Regional Office in Enterprise, the meeting opened with a moment of silence for Preston Beckles, 51.

Second to the stage, Senator Faris Al-Rawi said the newly installed PNM executive was in a meeting at the party's Balisier House headquarters when Beckles received the news of her brother's passing.

Beckles told Newsday the passing of her youngest sibling came as a shock to her.

She said that while she received differing suggestions from people about her attendance at the meeting, she said it was planned a week ago and she did not want to abandon her colleagues.

"And I think I kinda feel better coming."

With the party focused on rebuilding itself after a major defeat at the April 28 polls, Beckles said she also felt it was important for her to attend the event.

"The crowd was good so I think it was really important to be here. People came from all over the country."

Beckles said Preston was the second of her five siblings to have passed away and the family is in grief.

In a Facebook post on July 7, Beckles gave thanks for the public support she had received after her brother's death.

She said, "I want to extend my deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to all of you who took the time to share your condolences with me and my family following the passing of my beloved youngest brother, Preston, last Friday.

"Preston’s love, warmth, and joyful spirit left an indelible mark on our lives from the moment he entered this world.

"Your compassionate words, heartfelt support, and kind wishes have uplifted us during this difficult time. Knowing that we are surrounded by such loving and caring souls brings us comfort and strength."