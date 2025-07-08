Moonilal to get $$$ as ex-Mirror columnist loses appeal in defamation case

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal outside the Red House on June 13. - File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed freelance columnist Juliet Davy’s appeal in a defamation case brought by Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, upholding a High Court decision that awarded him $475,000 in damages and $69,000 in costs. Davy was also ordered to pay an additional $46,000 for costs related to the appeal.

The case stems from two articles published in the now-defunct TT Mirror newspaper in May and June 2016. The articles referenced a list circulating on social media that claimed Moonilal was the fourth-richest person in the country, with a net worth of $2.58 billion. The list was never proven to be real, and no evidence was presented to show Moonilal had such wealth.

Justice Robin Mohammed of the High Court had ruled in 2020 that the articles were defamatory. The defence of fair and honest comment was rejected.

In the appeal, Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Vasheist Kokaram, and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell agreed with the High Court. They found that the articles made serious claims without evidence. The judges ruled that repeating an online rumour without verifying the facts is not responsible journalism.

The court also found the damages awarded were reasonable.

“The onus of responsibility lies with journalists to verify information before publication,” Mohammed said in the original ruling. “Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from accountability.”

In deciding the appeal, the judges held that the trial judge applied the correct legal tests, including the objective “reasonable reader” standard, and was not plainly wrong in determining that the articles, when read in context, carried defamatory meanings.

They also agreed that the articles gave legitimacy to unfounded rumours without proper qualification or evidence, while Davy's fair comment defence failed because her comments were not based on proven facts and there was no evidence that she believed the allegations to be true.

The judges cautioned against republishing a defamatory statement, even if citing a rumour, maintaining it required proof of the truth of the underlying allegation, and not merely that the rumour existed.

In dismissing the appeal, the judges reiterated the need for responsible public discourse, even when talking about politics, and that free speech must be balanced with respecting others' reputations.

Michael Quamina, SC, and Gitanjali Gopeesingh represented Davy while Larry Lalla, SC, and Taruna Mangroo represented Moonilal.