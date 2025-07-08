Modi's visit showed how divided we are

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: "Don't allow anybody to pull you so low as to make you hate them" (Dr Martin Luther King, What Is Your Life's Blueprint? speech – October 26, 1967).

The visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed just how deeply and racially divided we are.

It was incredibly sad to listen to and read the sickening comments from so many of our citizens.

One hopes that the politicians, on both sides, are happy with the results of their work.

TT must take a deep, long look in the mirror and decide if this is the road on which we want to travel into the future.

We must also ponder on the words of King, as quoted above, and determine if that is our current reality.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope