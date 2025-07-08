Missing man found dead in Charlotteville

Michael Yeates -

The search for a missing man ended in heartbreak in Charlotteville on July 7.

Newsday was reliably informed that 31-year-old Michael Yeates, a resident of Campbleton in Charlotteville was discovered dead on July 7 after being reported missing a day earlier. His was last known to be in the Bottom Bay area, where it is believed he may have drowned while swimming.

Police said around 6.30 am on July 7, a man contacted the Charlotteville Police Statio​n saying he had observed a body floating about 150 feet from the shore at Bottom Bay, Charlotteville, Tobago. Police visited and the body was brought to shore at Max Lane, Campbleton, Charlotteville in a fishing boat.

Yeates was clad in a red, white and black short pants and identified by his aunt Verilyn Yeates.

A district medical officer examined the body and ordered its removal to the Scarborough Mortuary pending a post-mortem.

Police said there were no physical marks of violence on the body.

Villages told Newsday Yeates usually suffered with seizures and it was believed that he had a seizure while swimming.

Investigations are currently ongoing.