"Ministry investigating possible case of pig disease"

THE Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry has launched a surveillance initiative after a possible case of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) at a pig farm in North Trinidad.

The ministry said in a July 8 press release that PRRS, also known as blue ear disease, is a serious condition affecting domestic pigs, characterised by reproductive failure (abortion, stillbirths, infertility), respiratory symptoms (pneumonia, coughing, sneezing), and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infections.

It is important to note that PRRS is not a zoonotic disease and poses no threat to food safety and human health. Local pork remains safe for human consumption, the release said.

At this time, the ministry is working with the suspected premises and the situation is given the highest priority regarding disease containment and investigation.

A nationwide surveillance program on pig farms has been implemented by the ministry's veterinary team to determine if/how far the disease has spread. The ministry is still awaiting country-wide results, which will determine the next course of action for this situation.

The release said the ministry's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory was well-equipped to carry out the required testing locally.

Pig farmers should use this time to enhance the biosecurity practices on their premises. These measures include, but are not limited to:

Ensuring only healthy pigs with proper records are allowed to enter farms

Quarantine of new stock for at least three weeks

Placing wheel baths at the entrance of premises and foot baths containing a bleach solution (1 part bleach to 9 parts water) or any other broad spectrum virucidal disinfectant at the recommended dilution/concentration) at the entrance of each pen/section

Sanitising all vehicles and personnel prior to entry

Do not allow non-essential visitors on the premises

Keep records of all personnel and visitors

Keep premises as clean as possible

Ensure pest control measures are in place

Avoid sharing equipment between farms

It is important to note that pork meat remains safe for human consumption, as PRRS has not been shown to cause illness in humans. However, pigs should not be fed pork meat, as they can become infected with the disease via this practice.

If pigs are displaying signs of illness and/or mortality, do not sell or purchase these animals, and contact your county veterinary officer as soon as possible during the hours 8 am- 4 pm Monday - Friday and they will advise accordingly.