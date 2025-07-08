Loop News closed, SportsMax closes August 8

The Digicel Experience Store, C3 Centre. -

DIGICEL Group Ltd has announced the immediate closure of its digital news platform Loop News and the planned wind-down of its SportsMax platform.

In a statement sent to customers via email on July 8, the company said it was moving away from consumer-facing content and deepening its focus on the enterprise market.

“While SportsMax will broadcast for the final time on Friday, August 8, the fan-favourite sports content that Caribbean viewers know and love will thereafter be available on other sports channels. Loop News will cease to operate as a news provider with immediate effect. Trend Media will continue to operate under Digicel Business and will double down on its ad tech and digital media management for brands.”

The statement said the move marks a deliberate pivot from consumer-facing media to scalable, enterprise-grade services within Digicel Business. It said affected employees have been advised and Digicel is committed to providing transition support and ensuring the process is managed in line with all local labour laws.

Group Chief Business Officer Liam Donnelly said, “We extend our gratitude to the teams behind these brands and to the audiences who welcomed them into their lives. Their work has left a lasting mark, and we thank them for it. Likewise, we would like to thank the readers and viewers of Loop News and SportsMax for spending time with us over the years. It’s been a privilege to inform and entertain you.”

Launched in 2002, SportsMax earned its place as the Home of Champions featuring local, regional and international premier sporting content and forging the careers of many successful on air and behind the scenes talents. Likewise, launched in 2014, Loop News quickly became a trusted source of news, winning several awards and building an engaged community of readers and viewers.

Donelly said this is a strategic repositioning to ensure Digicel is best placed to deliver secure, scalable services for the future.

“While we are proud of the legacy of SportsMax and Loop News, we are now focused on where we can create the greatest value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

The statement said with the recent 100 per cent acquisition of Symptai, Digicel Business now offers an integrated suite of information communication and technology (ICT) services, including cyber, cloud, digital media, and compliance, supported by strategic partnerships and a growing demand for end-to-end managed solutions across the region.

The Loop websites for all countries on July 8 contained a message titled Loop News Bids the Caribbean a Grateful Goodbye.

It said, “They say all good things must come to an end and so it is, that after 11 years of proudly serving the Caribbean as a trusted media partner, Loop News is today announcing the end of our operations. We’re proud of what we have achieved and of the people who came on the journey with us.

“Since our inception, Loop has become a trusted source of news, winning several awards and building a passionate, engaged community of readers and viewers. As we reflect on over a decade of journalism and community impact, we are deeply grateful for the relationships we have built and the stories we have told.”

It continued that the decision marked the end of an era, and while it wasn’t an easy choice, they believed it was the right one for the moment.

“We would like to say thank you for the incredible support we have received from our readers and viewers across the Caribbean and beyond over the years and are deeply honoured to have been a part of your daily lives. Walk good.”