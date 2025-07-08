Kamla proposes chancellor to help Chief Justice

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar proposed the creation of a new office-holder to help the chief justice to administer the infrastructure used by the judiciary, addressing the UNC Monday Night Forum on July 7 at Penal. "We plan to introduce a chancellor in the Judiciary."

She said Attorney General John Jeremie has instructed the Law Reform Commission to examine the issue.

"The Law Reform Commission has prepared a research note, and we are reviewing it.

"The Chief Justice will still be in charge of the judiciary, but the chancellor will oversee the day-to-day logistics and running of the courts.

"At the same time, the CJ will focus on managing legal cases and overseeing judges, magistrates, masters, and other judicial personnel."

The PM said the judiciary was now in a difficult place, with the CJ bogged down in operational duties and daily management activities.

"He is hindered from his core function of delivering judgements and monitoring judicial appointees.

"We can fix the operations at the judiciary, but the Chief Justice requires fit-for-purpose human resources. We are currently in the early stage, but we hope to have legislation drafted by October ."

Persad-Bissessar outlined three new bits of upcoming legislation, all dealing with people's social condition, on the topics of noise pollution, addiction and pension reform.

On noise, she said, "The government intends to review legislation for the granting of bar and party licenses, where we will enable citizens to hire their own attorneys to represent their interests at licensing hearings. Currently, the police represent the public at these hearings, and most of the time, they don’t accurately reflect the truthful opinions of citizens who have objections."

She promised legislation for a mandatory cut-off time for all public events requiring a dance-hall licence that are not held within an enclosed building, plus legislation regulating music trucks.

"Music trucks have become a scourge and a source of irritation across the country, and many nights you hear them playing music loudly at late hours.

"Fireworks legislation will be brought to the parliament and passed in the new term. There will be specific days and periods when persons will be allowed to use fireworks."

On addition, she promised legislation pertaining to gambling, marijuana and alcohol use.

"We intend to raise the legal age for gambling and marijuana use to 25 years and older. The legal age for alcohol use will be raised to 21 years and older."

On pensions, the PM said she believed that once a person reaches 60 and has been contributing to the pension system for decades, they should no longer be taxed on their retirement benefits.

"This ongoing tax lessens the value of a pension, which is meant to support retirees in their later years, and can feel like double taxation – paying taxes both during working years and in retirement."

These taxes strain the finances of seniors, especially those living on fixed or limited incomes, and can be a significant source of frustration, she said.

"The government will review and amend the tax laws regarding pensions to reflect fairness and recognition of lifelong contributions.

"Exempting pension income from taxes after age 60 is a fair policy adjustment that acknowledges the service and sacrifices of retirees, while also strengthening social support for the elderly.

"This ensures that those who have contributed so much are not unduly burdened in their golden years. Your government intends to correct this injustice to our senior citizens."