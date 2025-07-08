Judge orders Chief Sec to file public assets

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo

CHIEF Secretary Farley Augustine has been ordered by the High Court to file his declaration of assets, income, liabilities and interests for the year 2023, in keeping with the Integrity in Public Life Act. He has 30 days from the date the order is served to comply.

Justice Frank Seepersad made the order on July 7, after an application by the Integrity Commission. Augustine must also pay $1,500 in legal costs to the commission

Under the Act, all public officials, including assemblymen, must file annual declarations with the Integrity Commission. These declarations include a statement of all income, assets, liabilities, and any other interests for the previous year.

The commission said Augustine did not file his 2023 declaration and his name was listed in a public notice in both a daily newspaper and the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette in November 2024.

Augustine was reminded of his obligation in writing several times, including in a letter sent after he became a member of the Tobago House of Assembly in January 2017. He was again reminded in 2024.

The law states that if a person in public life does not submit these documents without a valid reason, the commission can take the matter to court. If Augustine does not follow the court’s order, he could face a fine of up to $150,000.

Augustine can apply to change or cancel the order, but must do so within seven days of receiving it.

The order was granted ex-parte without a hearing.