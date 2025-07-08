Geological Society suggests ‘real-time warning systems’ in Los Iros

A section of what was once the paved passage along Royal Engineer Road, Los Iros on July 1. - File photo by Innis Francis

AFTER the recent land slippage in Los Iros, the Geological Society has recommended creating real-time warning systems to trigger evacuation alarms in the event of future incidents. But for now, it said the main focus should be stabilising the land north of the affected areas to prevent further inland movement.

On June 27, there was sudden land slippage at Royal Engineer Road which damaged at least 62 acres of land. Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram, Minister in the Agriculture Ministry Saddam Hosein and La Brea MP Clyde Elder have since visited the area.

In a statement sent to Newsday on July 4, the society said the land movement “sparked a series of urgent questions.” One question was whether it was linked to geological changes from the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in 2018, which caused similar damage.

“Are the same features shifting again, or are new ones emerging? Could this be caused by landslides, fault lines, or mud volcanoes? Will the land continue to move? What can residents do to protect their homes and livelihoods? Can we prevent further inland damage? Are other parts of TT at risk?”

It said those questions were “critical” for planning and protecting the communities in Los Iros.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre has since said there had been no recent seismic activity in the area.

But the society said there were still "significant changes" in the landscape based on aerial images and ground observations.

“At the inland edge of the affected area known as the ‘head,’ the ground has slumped down, forming cracks and fractures. Near the shoreline, the ‘toe’ of the feature has risen, creating ridges. This pattern is similar to what happens when a bulldozer pushes sand: the front slumps while the back piles up.

"The formation of slumps and ridges are compensatory processes. These movements can eventually help to stabilise the entire system. However, finding that equilibrium can take years. Wave erosion at the shoreline may further destabilise the area, making things worse.”

In addition to the vertical shifts, it said horizontal movement or “strike-slip faulting” was also observed.

“Roads in the area appear to have shifted sideways by up to 50 feet.”

It said GPS data showed the land in Los Iros had been “slowly creeping” southward, and that the surface rocks belonged to the Cruse Formation – a geologic layer formed under seven million years ago.

“These rocks are soft and muddy, making them prone to slipping when wet. Cracks from the 2018 earthquake – and new ones formed since – allow rainwater to seep in, adding weight and increasing instability. The area is also home to mud volcanoes, which can destabilise the land when active."

Landslides, it added, may have triggered sections of the volcano to slump, “causing a redistribution of fractures.

“Additionally, gas bubbles observed emerging from these fractures suggest that the mud volcano processes are ongoing and have undergone some changes.”

It suggested annual surveys to keep track of the changes and to guide future action.

And it concluded that, given the impact of the slippage, site visits must be done to measure fault sizes and directions, the shape and spread of the affected area should be mapped, and current images compared to those from 2018.

In addition, it said the sinking and rising of the land needed to be measured, historical maps should be reviewed to see if similar movements happened in the past and there needed to be continued monitoring “to track changes and identify links to faults or mud volcanoes...

“In the short term, efforts should focus on stabilising the land north of the affected area to prevent further inland movement. This can include: improving drainage to reduce water infiltration, building retaining walls, using bio-engineering techniques like planting trees and shrubs to hold the soil, reforesting with vegetation that prevents erosion.”

The statement included contributions by geoscientists Oshaine Blake and Kernese Ramjarrie, and geologists Curtis Archie, Randy Partrap and Therese Steele.