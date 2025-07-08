Final call for Healthy Horizons pre-screening

The Community Hospital of Seventh-day Adventists is issuing a final call to the public to participate in the Healthy Horizons Pre-Screening Programme. This programme is a vital surgical and specialist screening programme currently underway at the hospital in Cocorite.

A media release said, the screening programme is part of Hands International Medical Mission, a US-based humanitarian initiative that deploys volunteer medical professionals to deliver free surgical and clinical care to underserved populations. The medical mission will be launched from July 21-24.

The mission will bring over 125 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and surgeons, to Trinidad to deliver free medical services and procedures across multiple specialities at The Community Hospital of Seventh-day Adventists.

This programme is separate to the mission but is an essential support as it provides an official pathway to accessing the free surgical and advanced clinical services that will be delivered during the upcoming medical mission. Healthy Horizons ensures that patients are clinically evaluated, prioritised, and cleared for treatment, enabling the mission to serve those most in need, effectively and efficiently.

Screening does not guarantee free surgery; however, it does allow individuals placement on the surgical candidate list from which a limited number of candidates would be selected for free surgery, the release said.

Who needs pre-screening?

Individuals seeking to access the free procedures offered by Hands International can obtain screening through Healthy Horizons, an approved partner of Hands International in TT. Those choosing this screening option will be required to cover the cost of screening ($350), however, nobody will be denied because of their inability to pay.

Individuals with a referral dated within the last six months for surgeries falling under the following specialities/categories may bypass the screening and request to be added directly to the surgical candidate list: General surgery, gynaecology, cardiology, orthopaedic and gastroenterology.

Individuals must contact the hospital and submit your referral for surgery along with any diagnostic reports, imaging, lab test results and details of prescription medication that they are currently taking, the release said.

Unimed Group Health Plan members who are currently in possession of a referral for surgery may also be considered for direct inclusion. To do so, they must submit a request via e-mail to M&M giving their full name, date of birth and employer name along with a copy of their original referral.

The screening offers a comprehensive medical evaluation tailored to assess surgical eligibility. Specific services will vary depending on clinical need and screening category.

Colonoscopies and upper GI endoscopies are among the high-volume procedures being offered free of charge during the mission. To access these services, patients must be screened and deemed clinically eligible in advance.

Exceptional value and cost savings

The Healthy Horizons screening package includes a suite of services that would generally cost in excess of $1,500 on the open market.

For those unable to afford the screening fee, a there will be screening available on-site during the mission. However, all individuals who are financially able are strongly encouraged to complete the pre-mission screening through the Healthy Horizons Programme.

Pre-mission screening guarantees early consideration for surgery, helps streamline surgical triage and reserves mission-day screening capacity for the most underserved/ in-need individuals.

Programme details

Screening dates: May 27-July 18, Monday to Friday, 8 am-4 pm (excluding public holidays)

Location: Community Hospital of SDA, Cocorite (Western Main Road)

Cost: $350 (payable in cash on appointment day)

For more info and to schedule a screening appointment visit https://thecommunityhospital.org/hands-international/#register