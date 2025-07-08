Directors appointed to boards for Heritage, Paria, Guaracara

From left, Guaracara Refining Company Limited director Marisa Ramsoondar; director Raymond Surujbally; Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles; Chairman Gowtam Maharaj; Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal; Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Ernesto Kesar ; Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries acting permanent secretary Karinsa Tulsie; and Contracts Administrator Clyne La Borde Guaracara Refining Company Limited. -

DIRECTORS have been appointed to the subsidiaries of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited (TPHL), including Heritage Petroleum Company Limited, Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited and Guaracara Refining Company Limited, according to a release from the Energy and Energy Industries Ministry.

The new chairman of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd is Kurt Ramlal with directors Khalid Hassanali, Ronnie Sookoo, Richard Hansraj, Lincoln Dookhran and Kamini Ramraj. Erik Keskula is the CEO.

Guaracara Refining Company Limited’s chairman is Gowtam Maharaj, with directors Marisa Ramsoondar and Raymond Surujbally. Clyne La Borde is the Contracts Administrator.

Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd’s chairman is Nyree Alfonso, joined by directors Geeta Ragoonath, Christopher Jackman, Kent Ramlal and acting general manager Joanne Sinanansingh.

The ceremony took place on July 7 at the ministry’s International Waterfront Complex Head Office.

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal emphasised the critical role these entities play in the national energy landscape and reminded the members of the mandate issued by the prime minister for the country to re-emerge as the energy hub of the Caribbean.

He called on the appointees to bring their expertise and visionary leadership to bear in strengthening governance, strategising, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring accountability and transparency across all subsidiaries.

The ministry said the new board appointments bring together a blend of technical proficiency, strategic insight, and corporate governance experience aimed at advancing the performance and competitiveness of TPHL’s subsidiaries.

The ministry said it will continue to provide oversight and policy direction to ensure that these companies contribute meaningfully to national development while upholding the principles of good corporate governance.