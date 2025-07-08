Club Sando, Army surge into TT WoLF Conference Cup final

Game time: Defence Force flanker Aaliyah Prince pays tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring in the TT Women's League (TT WoLF) semifinal against Jewels SC at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on July 6. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

Familiar rivals Defence Force and Club Sando advanced to the final of the TT Women's League Football (WoLF) Conference Cup when they got convincing victories over a pair of Tobago opponents in the semis at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on July 6.

In the first match of the double-header, Club Sando were in a no-nonsense mood as they got a big 7-0 win over Tobago Chicas. With a mixture of former national and current youth team standouts in their ranks, Club Sando were just too powerful for the Chicas.

Veteran flanker Ahkeela Mollon, a terror for many defenders in her heyday, netted a brace, with lively attacker Afiyah Cornwall also bagging a double. Not to be left out, rising star Orielle Martin scored two goals of her own, with defender Rhea Belgrave getting the other item.

In the other semifinal, Jewels SC tried their best to keep up with the Defence Force outfit but the latter team earned a 4-0 win. Nikita Gosine and Aaliyah Prince scored braces to send Defence Force into the final.

The skilful Prince opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Gosine, the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League female Player of the Year, getting on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage-time. The talented Gosine scored again in the 56th minute, with Prince rounding off the scoring in the 78th minute to ensure both Tobago teams left Couva empty-handed.

From 6 pm at the Couva venue on July 13, Club Sando and Defence will renew their rivalry in the grand finale. In last year's Conference Knockout Cup final, Defence Force blanked Club Sando 2-0. Meanwhile, in the final of last year's Women Warriors Wellness invitational tournament, Club Sando defeated Defence Force 2-1 as Gosine copped the Player of the Tournament award.

Now transferred to the Defence Force setup, the young Gosine will be hoping to help her new team to cup glory.