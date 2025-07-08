CEPEP – an opportunity for reform

Laid-off CEPEP workers depart after staging a demonstration outside of the CEPEP headquarters on July 2. - Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: The recent termination of over 300 CEPEP contractor agreements over allegations of corruption is said to have disrupted the lives of over 11,000 workers. While accountability must be enforced, we must also ask: how did we get here? And more importantly – how do we rebuild?

Launched in July 2002, the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) was created with a twofold purpose:

Environmental stewardship: To protect, beautify and maintain public spaces through community-based teams.

Entrepreneurial development: To serve as an incubator for small contractors, providing short-term employment to marginalised and semi-skilled individuals and helping these micro-enterprises evolve into sustainable businesses.

It was never intended to be a permanent job placement programme. CEPEP was designed as a springboard – a transitional system for those facing barriers to employment, a way to build dignity through work and community care and structured training.

Training as a

core component

CEPEP envisioned development opportunities for workers – an initiative to provide skills training that could lead to long-term independence. Unfortunately, while the framework for daily skills training existed, implementation remained inconsistent and under-prioritised.

Rather than empowering workers to transition out of CEPEP through trades or entrepreneurship, many remained trapped in low-mobility roles without structured development.

Eventually, somewhere along the journey, the programme drifted.

Over time, CEPEP became entangled in political patronage and inefficiency:

Contractor capture: Some contractors reportedly earned upwards of $50,000 per · month, while workers took home as little as $120 a day.

Ghost employees and nepotism: Allegations surfaced of ghost workers, contracts awarded to political allies and workers being coerced into attending political rallies.

Lack of oversight: CEPEP failed to submit audited financials for several years, with an alleged $1.5 billion accountability gap.

Stagnation: Instead of being a launch pad, it became a loop – many workers remained stuck in the system for years without upskilling or opportunities for transition.

This drift turned CEPEP into a make-work programme that, while providing some income stability, failed to deliver long-term empowerment.

And now, in June 2025, over 11,000 workers have been affected by the sudden cancellation of over 300 contractor agreements. The government has cited corruption, unauthorised contract renewals, and political misuse. But the human cost is staggering:

• Families were left without income just before the new school term begins.

• Single parents and vulnerable workers were thrown into uncertainty.

• Contractors and workers are now protesting, calling for transparency and justice.

We must not allow this to be the end of the story. In fact, this may be the opportunity to begin writing a new one. Here's what must be done to restore purpose and dignity going forward:

A five-point proposal

to reform CEPEP

1. Recentre the mission

• Return CEPEP to its original purpose: environmental care and community upliftment.

• Reframe it as a transitional employment and training programme, not a permanent job scheme.

2. Transparent contractor selection

• Implement open, merit-based bidding for contracts.

• Require community residency for contractors to ensure local benefit and accountability.

3. Worker empowerment

• Introduce mandatory skills training in trades like plumbing, tiling, horticulture and small business management.

• Offer graduation pathways into private sector jobs or entrepreneurship.

4. Independent oversight

• Establish a non-partisan board to audit finances, monitor performance and prevent political interference.

5. Dignity in design

• Ensure workers are paid fairly and treated with respect.

• Provide proper uniforms and safety gear that reflect their value to society.

CEPEP is not alone in its trajectory. It follows a lineage of state programmes such as URP, LIDP and DEWD – all of which began with noble goals but were eventually politicised or mismanaged.

The lesson is clear: make-work programmes must evolve into make-progress programmes. We must design them not just to provide income, but to build capacity, pride,and independence.

If we are truly committed to national development and human dignity, then CEPEP must be more than a response to poverty – it must be part of the solution to it.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail