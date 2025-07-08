Caribs beat Northerns to retain Robert Farfan Cup

Caribs RFC players celebrate their victory over Trinidad Northerns in the Robert Farfan Challenge Cup at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on July 5. - Photo courtesy JD m3dia.TT

CARIBS RFC retained the TT Rugby Union's (TTRU) coveted Robert Farfan Challenge Cup on July 5 when they got a 33-24 win over Trinidad Northerns at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.

On a day when the TT women's rugby team got a thrilling win over Cayman Islands in a XVs friendly encounter, Caribs also showed their supremacy as they laid down a marker going into the senior division league season.

The Robert Farfan Cup sees the winners of the league and knockout tournaments from the previous season squaring off in a curtain-raiser. Having won both the league and knockout titles last year, Caribs had to overcome last year's league runners-up Northerns in the challenge match. As it turned out, Caribs were more than up for the challenge as they got the 16-point win to start the new season on a high.

In a league clash which was also played in Malabar on July 5, Royalians RFC opened their season on a winning note when they defeated Defence Force 22-15.

It was a tight matchup between the two teams, but two tries from Wasim Ollivierre made the difference as Royalians got the decisive edge. Andrew Quash and Akel Welch also got on the scoresheet for Royalians, with Felician Guerra adding a penalty conversion.

For Defence Force, national player Isaiah Small tried to rally his team to the win as he scored two tries, with Shakir Defreitas getting the other try.

Action in the senior division will continue on July 12 when Royalians meet Caribs and Defence Force take on Harvard.