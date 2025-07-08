Barber, 19, cousin, 20, gunned down in Moruga

Josiah Carthy -

NEARLY three years after their 26-year-old uncle was gunned down at Poui Road in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, the bodies of his two young nephews were found, both with gunshot wounds, in a nearby forested area.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old barber Josiah Carthy of White Trace and his 20-year-old cousin, Seon Yohance Carthy, of Simon Trace, off the Moruga Main Road. Seon was unemployed but had previously worked as a security guard.

The two were reportedly inseparable and grew up more like brothers than cousins.

Their bodies were discovered off Simon Trace, not far from Poui Road, close to where their uncle, Daniel Hamilton, a local dancehall artiste and scaffolder, was killed in August 2022 in his yard.

Hamilton had received a phone call, walked outside, and was heard talking and laughing with someone. Gunshots were later fired, and the sound of a vehicle was heard speeding out of the street.

The latest discovery was made shortly before 8 am on July 7, when a farmer stumbled upon the bodies and alerted police.

Josiah’s Nissan Almera was found nearby, with the key still in the ignition and both front windows rolled down. Seon had been shot in the head. Josiah was shot in the back.

Residents reported hearing gunshots overnight. However, at the time, they suspected that the gunshot might have been from hunters. They were shocked to learn of the tragedy.

Investigators do not believe the double murder is connected to the 2022 killing of their uncle.

On July 7, a male relative, who requested anonymity, expressed deep frustration with the ongoing violence.

“There is too much violence. This is not normal. All died because of gun violence. We cannot even celebrate anything. After one thing, it’s another,” he said.

“Youths need guidance, and most of them do not have it. People need to get closer to God.”

The cousins were last seen alive around 7.30 pm on July 6, liming at a bar along the Moruga Main Road.

Earlier that day, Seon had visited Josiah’s family home.

Josiah’s mother, Cassiann Rivers, recalled that her son and nephew left together that evening.

“Seon had been telling us about an argument he had with a man. He said he threw a bottle that broke a window and promised to pay for the damage,” she said.

From what she was told, the argument centred on a female.

Rivers said the family became worried when neither of the young men returned to their homes, and calls to their phones either went straight to voicemail or rang and then cut off.

The family now believes the two may have been lured to the remote location where they were killed.

“My son bought that car about three weeks ago and was very particular with it. He had no reason to go there. He wouldn’t go there just so. There is no one living on that stretch. They would only use the other side of Simon Trace to visit their grandmother,” Rivers said.

“My son was not a troublemaker. He was very ambitious. If he was involved in anything wrong, I would have said so.”

Speaking about the toll of the tragedy, Rivers added: “I used to see crime on the news and social media. Now it is on my doorstep. I am a praying soul. God will take care of this. I lost my son and my nephew. Justice will be served. I leave it in God’s hands. God does not sleep.”

Police have not yet determined a motive.

Investigators have not confirmed whether that incident is linked to the murders.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, including Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, Sgt Bridgemohan and Cpl Julamsingh visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Other police in the Southern Division, including Supt Jaikaran, ASPs Ramlogan and Bandan also visited.

No arrests have been made, and the investigations into the three murders are ongoing.

The double murder is the latest tragedy to strike St Mary’s Village.

In December 2024, judicial support officer Stacy Gopaulsingh, 36, of Poui Road, was hacked to death at her family’s home.

Her common-law husband, Shane Gomez, 42, was later charged with her murder and the case is pending in court.

Months earlier, in August 2024, at the corner of Moruga Main Road and Poui Road, gunmen opened fire, killing Enrico Andy Guerra, 34, and his five-year-old daughter, Anika Guerra.

The shooting occurred at Guerra’s mini mart and also left another male villager wounded.

According to reports, Guerra tried to escape by running inside the mini mart, but the shooter chased him and continued firing. Anika, who was with her mother at the time, was also hit.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.