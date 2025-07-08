Asalt Weapon, Kraken make waves at Track and Mobil regatta five

Asalt Weapon shows its speed in the Spec class at the Track and Mobil regatta on July 5 in Chaguaramas. - Photo by Ronald Daniel

Asalt Weapon and Kraken were among the big winners when the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association held its fifth regatta of the season, sponsored by Track and Mobil, at Casters Cove in Chaguaramas on July 5.

With the crews putting their engines to the test in the final regatta before the much-anticipated staging of the Great Race on August 16, the Spec class and 60 mph G class definitely provided some thrilling action.

In the five-boat Spec class, Asalt Weapon landed the win with 1,410 points. However, the battle for the top spot was an intriguing one as regatta-four winner S-Kapade (1,240 points), Pandemic and Arrow (both 1,060 points) also featured prominently in the race.

S-Kapade started the regatta well and looked to be heading to another Spec class win as they racked up 355 points by the end of first circuit, with Asalt Weapon tallying 280 points. By the end of the second circuit, though, S-Kapade lost its lead as it was unable to finish the circuit as their tally stood on 565 points. Meanwhile, with 200 points in the second circuit, Asalt Weapon took the lead as its tally went to 650 points. Ultimately, the second circuit proved decisive as Asalt Weapon held on for the win.

In the 60 mph G class, which had a sizeable field of ten, Kraken triumphed with an overall tally of 1,830 points. Motom placed second with 1,560 points, with Hooligan a close third with 1,510 points.'

Never Again Too (1,160 points), Too Wicked (1,120 points) and Jesus is Coming (1,070 poin ts) occupied positions fourth through to sixth. Kraken and Motom were neck-and-neck for the early stages, but the latter was disqualified in the second sprint to give Kraken the edge. By the end of the second sprint, Kraken had 545 points to Motom's 460, with the former stretching its lead to secure the win.

In the two-boat 70 mph F class, Extreme Measures (1,290 points) got the better of Blue Extreme (990 points). Meanwhile, in the 80 mph E class, Heatwave (1,090 points) got a narrow win over Blue Ice (1,040 points). Light Speed (810 points) was the only boat to contest the 50 mph H class. Tyrant was the sole boat in the 95 mph class.