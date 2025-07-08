Abdulah criticises PM’s Caricom summit absence

Movement for Social Justice political leader David Abdulah -

Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ), David Abdulah, has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s decision not to attend the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Speaking during a Zoom press conference on 6 July, Abdulah voiced concern not only over Persad-Bissessar’s absence but also the country’s economic challenges and what he described as a misplaced political focus.

He stressed the need for long-term structural reforms over symbolic leadership changes and advocated for greater regional co-operation, economic diversification, and local empowerment.

“We in TT must shift our trade and broader economic focus away from the US and Western Europe and begin to engage more meaningfully with Latin America, Africa, and parts of Asia.”

Abdulah described many of the nations attending the summit as key catalysts for driving economic co-operation in the Caribbean and lamented TT would not be represented at the highest level. The summit marks the first such meeting since Persad-Bissessar’s return to office.

The 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community is taking place from 6 to 8 July.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, dated 5 July, said Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers would lead the national delegation. The team also includes Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, the Ministry’s acting Permanent Secretary Randall Karim, Caricom Ambassador Ralph Maharaj, and Director of Caricom and Caribbean Affairs Ayesha Wharton.

Abdulah said the meeting is expected to address pressing regional issues such as transnational crime and other urgent concerns.

“In light of these critical discussions, it is disappointing that our PM has chosen not to attend.”

He then turned to the recent change in leadership at the Central Bank, from Dr Alvin Hilaire to former Minister of Finance and First Citizens Bank CEO Larry.

“I have no difficulty with the appointment. I’ve known Larry for many years and have a high regard for him as a banker. So I welcome his role as governor of the Central Bank.”

However, he said the real issue is not who holds the post but the deeper structural problems affecting the economy.

On June 25, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo presented Howai with his instruments of appointment, one day after Cabinet formally requested that the President terminate Hilaire’s tenure with immediate effect.

“The governor of the Central Bank can only manage what is available. If what is available is limited, then regardless of who is there, they are going to face significant challenges. So let’s focus on understanding and addressing the core issues.”

While Abdulah declined to comment on the legality of Hilaire’s removal, saying it is a matter for the courts, he focused instead on systemic economic concerns he had.

“This change may provide some reassurance to citizens and the business community that foreign exchange may be more fairly allocated, but that alone does not address the root of the problem.”

He referenced Howai’s own remarks following his appointment, which pointed to structural causes behind the foreign exchange crisis:

“Our earnings of foreign exchange have fallen due to declining gas production, reduced petrochemical and oil output, falling global energy prices, and the closure of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. The inflow of foreign exchange today is nowhere near what it was ten or twelve years ago.”

Meanwhile, the country’s demand for foreign exchange continues to rise.

Abdulah stressed the urgent need to boost production in the energy and petrochemical sectors and raised the long-standing issue of transfer pricing by multinational corporations.

“These companies have been using transfer pricing mechanisms and failing to declare the full market value of their exports. This practice affects both our foreign exchange earnings and our tax revenues. Unless we confront this issue seriously, the forex problem will persist.”

He also called for practical measures to reduce foreign exchange outflows driven by high consumption of imported goods.

“We need to reduce our dependence on imports by consuming more locally produced goods.”

Calling for a reinvigorated "Buy Local" campaign, he urged the government to lead by example:

“Government functions and events should not be serving foreign beverages and products.”

He recommended ramping up local food production and suggested trade policy tools, including non-tariff barriers, be used where necessary:

“Let us ramp up the production of local goods, especially food. And if necessary, we should use trade policy tools, including non-tariff barriers, to limit food imports.”