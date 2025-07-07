Two cousins found murdered in Moruga

Seon Carthy -

The bodies of two young cousins were discovered with gunshot wounds in a forested area in their home community in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, on July 7.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old barber Josiah Carthy and his 20-year-old cousin, Seon Carthy. Their bodies were found off Simon Trace.

The cousins were last seen alive around 7.30 pm on July 6, liming at a nearby bar.

Family members suspect they may have been lured to the remote location where they were killed. A farmer on his way to his garden found the bodies. Josiah's car was nearby with the key in the ignition.

Police have not yet determined a motive. However, according to reports, Seon – who was unemployed at the time but previously worked as a security guard – had a recent altercation with a man from the community.

Investigators have not confirmed whether the incident is connected to the murders.

This tragedy marks another devastating loss for the family. In 2022, a close male relative was also fatally shot just a short distance from where Josiah and Seon were found.

Police investigations are ongoing.