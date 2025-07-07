TT boxing officials deny illegal tenures as Potts calls for removals

TT Boxing Association treasurer Reynold Cox - File photo by Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) treasurer Reynold Cox has dismissed claims by boxing promoter Buxo Potts that he, president Cecil Forde and general secretary Deopersad Ramoutar have all served beyond their stipulated tenures.

A statement issued by Potts on July 6 said according to the International Boxing Association (IBA) constitution article 33.2, “an executive committee members may be selected four times (terms).”

Potts said all three members have been serving on TTBA boards well over their time. One term lasts three years. He said some have been serving for near 20 years.

However, Cox said around 2018, when the TTBA was mandated to align its constitution to that of IBA’s, the four-term mandate was implemented, “but not meant to be backdated.”

Potts said this issue was raised at the association annual general meeting on July 5 by another individual. However, Cox said neither Potts nor the individual was a bona fide TTBA member, and could only attend as an observer.

“Buxo Potts is not a member of our association. He was not at the meeting so I don’t know how he can spread hearsay. The rule for four terms only started around 2018 and does not backdate. So from 2018 to now, some of us still have another term or two.”

Cox, who previously served as senior national team coach and vice-president, was elected treasurer at the TTBA’s 2024 election. Forde retained his post as president and Ramoutar was appointed general secretary at the same time.

Potts said their presence on the executive “continues to compromise the integrity of the organisation and the State will have to take a grim view of funding being allocated towards the TTBA.”

He said former sports minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis must answer for how state funds were allocated to a sporting body acting ultra vires.

Cox said to be a TTBA member one must be up-to-date with payment of affiliation fees. He quoted Article 14.2 from the constitution: “Any club, gym, camp, member or organisation having not paid its affiliation fees by January 31 of each year shall forfeit all rights to a voice or vote within the association."

He added, “Once a person does not pay their dues, they cannot speak. We as the executive, if someone brings forward a point like that, bona fide members must bring this matters to us, not non-members.”

Cox said the executive is currently focused on working with the new Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs to urgently appoint a new TT Boxing Board of Control, to help local athletes begin preparation for the 2028 Olympic cycle.