Trinidad and Tobago add two more squash medals, finish third at Jr CASA

TT's Junior CASA team placed third overall at the championships in Cayman Islands - Photo courtesy TTSA

Trinidad and Tobago concluded their 2025 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) campaign with silver and bronze in the boys and girls team events respectively, to finish third overall at South Sound Squads Club in Cayman Islands on July 5.

Before the curtains fell, the TT boys played to a nail-biting 3-3 tie against Guyana in the gold-medal match, but the latter went on to claim top honours having won more games than TT in the contest.

Guyana’s Zion Hickerson defeated TT’s Evan Ghuran 11-6, 11-11, 11-3 in the opening boys U11 game. TT went 2-0 down when Ethan Bulkan trumped Coen Mack 11-6, 11-1, 11-1 in the U13.

Ross D’Juran (U15) pulled one back for TT in the third with a 11-9, 11-13, 11-6, 12-10 win over Justin Ten Pow but Blake Edwards (U17) sent Guyana 3-1 up courtesy a 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8 result over Matteo Felician.

However, TT’s Anthony Allum and Seth Thong, both U19, clawed back in the final two games with the former defeating Shiloh Asregado 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 and the latter bettering Louis Da Silva 13-11, 11-3, 5-11, 11-7.

Prior to their performance in the final, TT drew 3-3 versus St Vincent and the Grenadines, and beat Jamaica 5-1, Bermuda 4-2 and Guyana 4-2 in the earlier rounds.

Additionally, the girls’ team concluded their round-robin contest in bronze-medal position courtesy a 4-2 triumph in their final fixture against the host nation.

TT’s Lara Allum (U11) and Gia Ghuran (U13) provided a winning start as they both got past Beryl Arch (11-2, 11-3, 11-5) and Sienna Scarpa (11-6, 10-12, 11-5, 11-2) respectively.

Cayman Islands' Kaylee Pierre (U15) then beat TT's Aaniyah Ramdeen 11-8, 11-4, 11-5, but TT’s Saanvi Chattergoon (U19) and Josie Thong (U17) restored the two-game lead. Chattergoon came up trumps with an 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 result over Milana Thompson while Thong won via default.

TT’s Elise Mathura lost the final game 4-11, 1-11, 5-11 to Milanna Lamontagne. but TT still prevailed.

In their previous matches, TT drew 3-3 with Bermuda, beat Jamaica 4-2, lost 4-2 to Barbados and were swept 6-0 by Guyana.

TT concluded their Junior CASA campaign with one gold (boys doubles), three silver (girls U13, boys U19 singles, boys team) and three bronze (girls U13 and U17 singles, girls team) medals.