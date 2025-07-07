Talparo woman uses art as form of healing

Deloris Charles works primarily with acrylics and gypsum mud, creating both sculptural pieces and textured paintings reminiscent of drywall reliefs. -

Nestled in the quiet countryside of Talparo lives 59-year-old Deloris Charles, a self-taught painter whose art is both a source of healing and an expression of love. Despite living with a spinal injury, Charles continues to create vivid, textured pieces, using painting as a way to manage stress and channel her emotions.

Her work, rooted in cultural pride and community spirit, recently received national attention when President Christine Kangaloo visited Talparo RC School and was gifted one of Charles’s creations: a coat of arms sculpted from gypsum clay and hand-painted with acrylics.

The gesture of giving is not unusual for Charles, who is known throughout her village for her generosity. Whether donating artwork or assisting children with school projects, she gives freely.

“I’ve been drawing since I knew myself,” she told Newsday. “It’s just always been a part of me.”

Today, she works primarily with acrylics and gypsum mud, creating both sculptural pieces and textured paintings reminiscent of drywall reliefs. Drywall relief, sometimes referred to as drywall sculpture, is a form of textured, three-dimensional artwork created using materials commonly found in wall construction.

Charles’s favourite subject matter is serene landscapes. “I hope to evoke peace,” she said. “Something that makes you pause and appreciate the beauty around you.”

Her journey into sculpture began with a Buddha figure, her very first piece. A mother of two grown sons, aged 35 and 26, she believes painting has taught her invaluable life lessons.

“It helped me be patient and calm, and those are the traits I needed to raise my boys.”

Charles is the only one in her family who paints. Her eldest son, Aaron, can sketch, but she admits he has not yet fallen in love with the art form as she has.

Because of her spinal injury, the time it takes to complete a piece varies depending on her physical condition.

Reflecting on the piece gifted to the president, Charles expressed a deep sense of pride. Her eldest son, who works at the school and witnessed the moment, later called her to say, “Ma, she really liked it. I could tell by her face.”

Asked if there is anyone else she would like to gift a painting to, she names Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles.

“Their achievements are historic for women in this country, and I’d be honoured to create something for them.”

As for her creative process, Charles admits it’s mostly instinctive. “I don’t always plan a piece. Sometimes I just let the canvas guide me, especially when I’m stressed.”

She continues, “Some pieces I just create for me, because I feel like it. I might see something beautiful and feel the urge to draw it. Some of those pieces just sit there in my room.”

That room, dedicated solely to her artistic endeavours, houses much of her work. While she hasn’t exhibited formally yet, she dreams of doing so one day.

“I’d have to refine some pieces,” she said with a laugh. “But even the imperfections are part of the process. Sometimes I step away from a painting frustrated, only to return later and see its beauty.”

Charles also creates custom, hand-painted postcards.

Despite doubts that creep in from time to time, she continues to create. “I struggle sometimes, wondering if it’s good enough,” she admitted. “But then I think, maybe it’s perfect because it’s not perfect. What even is perfection?”

Her sons are supportive. “Levi (her youngest son) recently saw a new piece I did and proudly showed it to his friends. They were impressed. It means a lot to me, knowing my boys are proud of me.”

However, her art does not just sit in storage: it hangs in homes, schools, and churches throughout Talparo and nearby communities.

Asked what she wants her legacy to be, she said, “I want people to say I was an all-rounder. That I gave freely, I helped children with their projects, and they always got full marks,” she added with a chuckle.

Charles says the reason she gives her work away for free is understanding not everyone can afford to pay.

“In exchange, people sometimes gift me materials. It’s not always about money. It’s about community,” she said.

Her earliest memory of creating art is a painting of a scarlet ibis at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary. Art, she explained, has taught her discipline and communication from a young age, qualities she says have served her as a mother, friend, and community member.

“Painting is peaceful. It makes me calm, and that calmness made me a better listener, a better parent.”

She also lends her talents to religious groups and mas bands. “If someone asks for help, I say, ‘Yes, I love what I do.’”

Sports were once a big part of her life too. “I played netball, cricket, and some football. I was always active before my injury in 2015,” she shared.

Of her community, she said it has shaped her artistry, and she credits the local love and support for inspiring her.

As for parenting, she hopes her children carry forward the lessons of discipline, hard work, and honesty from her journey.

“I want my boys to have a helping spirit. Money isn’t everything. I’ve done a lot without getting paid, and I still do. I want them to always do their best and give back to their community, no matter how far they go. That’s what I want them to learn.”