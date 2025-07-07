Scotland: Withdrawal of Cepep matter 'strategic'

PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE withdrawal of an axed Cepep contractor's claim in the High Court was a strategic move, according to PNM Port-of-Spain South MP Keith Scotland.

His assertion came while speaking at the party's first public meeting since its new leadership was appointed at its Central Regional Office in Enterprise on July 5.

"There was no misstep you know, something happened when we filed and we strategically decided that we would go and come again so that they would not have any legal challenges, be it technical or otherwise, that would stymie our case."

Scotland knocked anyone who would wrongfully claim the case was dismissed. He said they would return to the High Court early this week to continue to fight for the Cepep workers.

Over 300 contractors across the country were dismissed on June 27, placing around 11,000 workers on the breadline. Among those whose contracts were terminated was Stephen Samuel’s Contractors Ltd which filed the lawsuit on July 3, seeking to overturn Cepep’s decision to terminate its contract but 24 hours later the company withdrew its claim form, statement of case, and request for injunctive relief after it was discovered that the company had been struck from the Companies Registry.

Former Attorney General and PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi alleged the delisting of the company was part of a broader plot by the new administration.

"It turns out that many companies working in Cepep were in fact the victims of an exercise to delist and deregister companies at the companies registry and it turns out that the claimant in one of the contractors stepping forward to represent one of the claims found himself, without his knowledge, in that situation. Easy fix. You withdraw and you bring a new one because there are 336 contractors. Very simple fix."

Defending the move to dismiss contractors, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, who is the line minister, said the programme requires serious auditing after describing it as having been used as a political prostitute by the PNM.

He said the company, which is mandated by law to submit financial statements to the central government annually, had not done so in six years. He also accused the entity of improper hiring practices.

Given the circumstances surrounding the dismissals, however, Scotland believes that workers were targeted because of their political affiliations and said they intend to fight the matter as an issue of constitutionality.

"When people take away your property without due process, they say that is a constitutional infringement. When people treat you unequally, that is a constitutional infringement. When people say 'If you in that party we'll discriminate against you,' the constitution is against discrimination because you are free to associate and you are free to disassociate. So we not only coming in the High Court and the Industrial Court, we will be going to the constitutional court and we will be going there to protect your right to associate with whatever association you feel attracted to."

"You must not be ashamed to say that you is a PNM. You must be proud of this party."

Al-Rawi assured supporters that action was being taken on multiple fronts to seek justice for the almost 20,000 workers across state bodies who, he said, lost their jobs under the new administration over the last two months.