Scotiabank senior VP hails CariFin Games back-to-back titles

Scotiabank celebrate their victory at the 2025 edition of the CariFin Games football competition. - Photo courtesy CariFin

FOR the second straight year, Scotiabank showed their mettle in competitive battle with other institutions in the financial sector when they emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 CariFin Games – retaining their crown from the 2024 edition.

In the 33rd year of the games, the Scotiabank team members showed their 2024 triumph was no fluke as they topped all teams with 1,025.47 points. Scotiabank's defence of their football title helped to ensure they retained the overall crown.

Central Bank placed second with 992.5 points, with Unit Trust Corporation (960.86) landing their best-ever finish in the CariFin Games by placing third. Ministry of Finance and First Citizens finished fourth and fifth respectively. It was Ministry of Finance's second year in the competition.

Though his team didn't earn one of the top three spots, Ministry of Finance's Josiah Charles still had a lot to be pleased about as he won the Mr CariFin award. Charles racked up 164.10 points and excelled in the callisthenics workout and Cross Country run.

Among the female competitors, Unit Trust's Kai Emmanuel was the top performer as she racked up 174.27 points. Emmanuel was versatile across disciplines and shone in areas such as dance choreography, the aerobics burnout and the question-and-answer segment.

Another brilliant performer was First Citizens' Anton Robinson, who completed a perfect season by winning the Chancellor Challenge, Green Mile, One Lap Challenge and the Cross Country run. Central Bank's Brian Jeremie was also in good form as he won the men's walking race for a third straight year.

Gayle Pazos, senior vice president and managing director at Scotiabank TT, thanked her team for their dedication and also praised the CariFin organisers for growing the camaraderie within the banking sector.

"Scotiabankers have done it again, clinching the CariFin Championship title for the second consecutive year with pride, passion and purpose," Pazos said. "This victory is a testament to the strength of our people and the bonds we continue to build in sport, in service of our clients and in everything we do."