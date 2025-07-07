Scotiabank Foundation, United Way TT donate pans to schools

A student of St David’s RC Primary practises on newly donated steelpans received through a collaboration between UWTT and the Scotiabank Foundation. - Photo courtesy Scotiabank Foundation

IN ITS continued drive towards empowering the nation's youth, the Scotiabank Foundation and United Way TT (UWTT) have joined forces, once again, to make donations of steelpans to schools, thereby helping promote steelpan education amongst the youths.

This initiative also enables the youths to connect with and preserve the rich cultural identity and traditions of this country.

A release from the foundation on July 7 said that St David’s RC Primary and El Dorado East Secondary were the recent recipients of steelpans, following from previous donations made to St Mary’s Mucurapo Boys’ and Girls’ RC Primary and Matura Government Primary schools.

The donations were made under the umbrella of UWTT’s Bridges to Success Programme, designed to strengthen foundational skills and enhance the educational experiences for students.

This programme focuses on improving educational skills and resiliency in children in under-resourced communities, with a focus on preparing students for successful secondary school education through foundational support at the earliest stages.

The donations of steelpans underscore the commitment to integrating music education into the curriculum, highlighting its importance in the holistic development of the child.

UWTT's chief executive officer Gail Sooknarine, said, "Together, we can help young people realize their full potential. Through this gift of steelpans, we are helping students celebrate culture, build confidence, and connect through creativity. Thank you to the Scotiabank Foundation for making this possible.”

Principal of St David's RC, Ginnall Thomas, was very grateful for the initiative.

“The Book of James1:17 states that every good gift and every perfect gift comes from the Lord. It is with a thankful and grateful heart that the St David's RC School family say a heart filled thank you to Scotiabank.

"It was certainly an honour to have received the steelpans. Equally meaningful was the opportunity to have interacted with your team members. They were filled with passion, sincerity and diligence. Your contribution has not only enriched our music programme at St David's but has also left a lasting impression on our students and staff. Thank you for making a difference in our school community.”

El Dorado East Secondary school Principal Allan Gonourie, said the donation helps students pursue their dreams.

“We wish to thank the Scotiabank Foundation for its generous donation of steelpans. It is donors like you who assist in keeping our mission of producing all-rounded students at El Dorado East Secondary School an attainable goal.

"We, at El Dorado East Secondary School are deeply honoured to have you as a partner and supporter of our Blue Steel Pan Orchestra. Your perseverance to make this handover a reality speaks volumes about the heart and corporate value system espoused by your organisation."

"Your contribution has allowed us to assist students pursue their dreams of playing a steelpan. We are committed to making your investment worthwhile and will work diligently to achieve our music goals. Once again, thank you for your unwavering support.”

Scotiabank TT's senior VP and managing director Gayle Pazos, said, “We are proud to continue to collaborate with UWTT on this initiative.

"Steelpan education is important as it enhances cognitive, literacy and numeracy skills, and fosters personal and social development, all while igniting a passion for our national instrument and preserving a vital aspect of our culture.”