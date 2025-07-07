‘Put down the guns,’ grieving sister pleads for peace after Valencia triple shooting

Kelvin Paul -

Nicole Phillip, the sister of a murdered Valencia man, is pleading with young people to put down their guns and turn away from illegal and destructive behaviours that endanger lives and leave families grieving.

Speaking with Newsday around 10 am in Arima on July 6, Phillip recounted the tragic incident involving her brother, Kelvin “Balo” Paul, 39, who was shot and killed while liming at a shop in his community. He was liming with his 19-year-old nephew, Jeremiah Paul, and another man, 18-year-old Kevin Abraham.

According to an eyewitness, around 12.15 am, he was at home when he heard several gunshots. On investigating, he saw three men lying on the ground, covered in blood. The victims were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital by relatives.

Phillip, reflecting on her brother Kelvin, described him as a hard-working father of two, the eldest being eight years old. She said he had a troubled past, including involvement in petty crimes, but emphasised he had turned his life around after becoming a father.

“He sold coconuts, and during the hunting season, he hunted and sold wild meat. He loved his children,” she said.

Fighting back tears, Phillip expressed concern for her brother’s children.

“I don’t know how they’re going to cope. I hope the State is able to assist their mother. We as a family will rally behind them.”

She described Kelvin as a quiet, family-orientated man.

“When he wasn’t working, he was home with his family. Now and then he would be out liming. This was one of those moments, and look what happened.”

Addressing the country’s crime situation, Phillip said, “I don’t know where we’re going as a country. It feels like we’ve hit rock bottom. Something must be done: this cannot continue.”

She also spoke about her nephew, Jeremiah, who was shot in the legs and buttocks.

“The last I heard, he had surgery, but I’m unsure about his current condition,” she said.

Phillip expressed hope that Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Minister of Justice Wayne Sugre will take decisive action against crime, saying the country needs a strong and comprehensive crime plan. She believes young people are becoming increasingly desensitised to violence and criminality.

Concluding her remarks, she said:

“Kelvin wasn’t a bad person. He was just living for his family, and then this happened.” She believed he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police also interviewed another witness who said the group was liming and drinking puncheon at Kevin Abraham's shop when two armed men walked up and opened fire on the group.

Officers canvassed the area after the deadly shooting and found several spent 5.56 shell casings and a large amount of blood on the road and a black Samsung cellphone.

Kelvin was pronounced dead at 12:46 a.m. Newsday spoke to staff at the hospital, who said Jeremiah is said to be in a stable condition.