Legions Cadets, Trendsetter Hawks win TTFA G-League titles

Legion Cadets won the TTFA G-League U12 division on July 6 at UWI-Spec, St Augustine. - Photo courtesy TTFA G-Legaue Instagram

Legion Cadets were crowned TTFA G League Under-12 champions after beating Combined Ballerz in a penalty shootout which went to sudden death, after a draw at the end of regulation on July 6 at the UWI Sport and Physical Education Centre Rugby Field in St Augustine.

On July 5, Legion Cadets got past Jewels FC 2-0 in the semis courtesy a brace from Kyra Yee Loy in the 1st and 27th minutes.

In the other semifinal, Combined Ballerz thumped Pro Series 6-1. Player of the match Syden McLawrence was in unstoppable form with five goals. Jada Hadeeed also had the misfortune of adding to her team's sorrow with an own goal. Isla Tom got on the scoresheet for Pro Series.

Trendsetter Hawks prevailed in the U14 final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Legion.

After the game, Trendsetter Hawks' Sarah Roopchand, who won the U12 title with Trendsetter Hawks last year, said the transition to the U14 title helped her improve considerably.

In the U14 semis, Trendsetter Hawks defeated Pro Series 2-1 to book their spot in the title match.

Also, Legion edged Black Panthers by a similar scoreline to set-up a meeting in the final. Goals from Yee Loy (44th and 56th) were enough to turnaround the match after Ann Baird had put Black Panthers in front in the 33rd.

Pro Series finished third in the U14 competition after beating Black Panther on July 6 in the playoff. Shemaiah Toussaint scored a double for Pro Series to finish with 33 goals in the tournament.