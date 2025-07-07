Lara's record safe: South Africa's Wiaan Mulder cracks 367 not out vs Zimbabwe

South African batsman Wiaan Mulder. -

BRIAN Lara's record Test score of 400 remains intact after South African allrounder Wiaan Mulder came mighty close to eclipsing the mark during day two of the second Test against Zimbabwe on July 7.

After racing to an overnight score of 264 not out off 259 balls as the Proteas piled up 465 for four on day one at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Mulder was at it again in the first session on day two as he blazed his way to 367 not out off 334 balls. Having reached the fifth-highest score in Test history, Mulder, who's serving as South Africa's stand-in captain for this Test, declared with his team's total on 626 for five at lunch.

It was the right-handed Mulder's third century in 21 Tests and his second in the two-match series. Mulder struck 49 fours in his innings, to go along with four sixes and scored at a rapid strike rate of 109.88.

The Proteas team is much-changed from the playing XI which contested the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, with Mulder, David Bedingham and wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne being the players retained for this Test.

Lara's record mark of 400 not out was scored versus England at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) in 2004. Lara's record feat came just six months after Australia's Matthew Hayden smashed 380 against Zimbabwe to surpass the former's previous record mark of 375. Lara's 375 was scored against the English at the ARG in 1994.

The six-highest individual scores in Test cricket belong to Lara (400), Hayden (380), Lara (375), Mahela Jayawardene (374), Mulder (367) and Sir Garfield Sobers (365).

South Africa lead the series versus Zimbabwe 1-0 after their massive 328-run victory in the first Test in Bulawayo.