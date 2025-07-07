Kidnap victim's body found after family pays ransom

Kerry Von Adams -

The body of 35-year-old kidnap victim Kerry Von Adams was found in Heights of Guanapo on July 7, a day after his family paid a ransom for his release.

Von Adams left home on July 5, and his family received a call later that night by someone who claimed to have kidnapped him.

The kidnapper demanded a $15,000 ransom which the family paid the next day to secure Von Adams’s safe release.

Despite paying the ransom, around noon on July 7, a farmer cleaning his land in the Heights of Guanapo found Von Adams’s body with bullet wounds and called the police.

Police suspect he was shot at the scene as bullet casings were found near his body.