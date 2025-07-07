Eastern County edge Ricochet in Anton Wolfe Sweet 16 Football

Eastern County United pulled off a nail-biting 2-1 win over Ricochet when action continued in the Anton Wolfe Sweet Sixteen Football League at Manzanilla Recreation Ground on July 4.

A goal each from Shirlon Edwards and Shawn “Son Son” Samuel topped Ricochet’s lone goal from Isaiah Williams to hand Eastern County three points. This was the first match of a double-header.

In the other contest from 9 pm, Guaico Tamana Ballers and MIC Turf Kings played to a goalless draw.

Manzan Challengers Rebirth were scheduled to meet Quash Trace while Cool It FC were carded to lock horns against Generation Next over the weekend.

The league resumes on July 11.