Trinidad and Tobago's Ahye, Nelson golden at Barbados Grand Prix

TRINIDAD and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye and distance-runner Zalen Nelson powered to golden finishes in the women’s 100m and men’s 800m events at the inaugural Barbados Grand Prix, held at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex in St Michael, Barbados, on July 6.

Ahye, an Olympic and World Championships finalist in the 100m and 200m, topped the field by clocking 11.41 seconds.

She beat to the line eventual silver medallist Danae Nile (11.51s) and third-placed Kishawna Niles (11.56s), both of Barbados.

Cayman Islands' Davonte Howell, a two-time Carifta Games 100m gold medallist, sprinted to victory in the men’s equivalent in 10.15 seconds. Crossing the finish line second was British Virgin Islands’ Jaleel Croal (10.28s) while Bajan Justin Maynard (10.32s) completed the top three.

Later on in the men’s 800m, TT’s Nelson pipped Bajan Brandon Hinds to the line to snare the gold medal. Both middle-distance runners battled across the two-lap sprint event, but it was Nelson who came up trumps in one minute 50.47 seconds (1:50.47).

Hinds kept pace and fell just short at the final moment, securing silver in 1:50.68, while his countryman Favion Gallop claimed bronze in 1:52.66.