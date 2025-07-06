Trinidad and Tobago rugby team selected for RAN Men's U-19 tourney

TT rugby men's players and staff celebrate their second-place finish at the 2024 Rugby Americas North Sevens tournament last November. File photo by Roneil Walcott -

A 24-man TT squad has been selected for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Men's Under-19 XVs tournament scheduled for July 9-12 in Queretaro, Mexico.

The TT team was announced via a social media post by the TT Rugby Union on July 4. The team includes players such as Kaydan Butts, Immarcus Ferguson, Kadin Henry, Jeremiah Moore, Jeremiah Simon and Ezekiel Wilson.

The six-team tournament will be contested via a round-robin format with preliminary matches on July 9 and 10. The final, as well as the bronze medal and fifth-place playoff matches, will be played on July 12. The other teams in the tournament are: Bermuda; Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the US and hosts Mexico. The US are the top-ranked team in the tournament, with TT ranked third. The round-robin matches will take the shape of 40-minute contests, with the final being a 70-minute affair.

The TT men will open their campaign on July 9 versus the US, before playing the Cayman Islands on the same day. TT will then play Bermuda and Jamaica on the following day.

At the senior level, TT have had their tussle with hosts Mexico in the recent past. In the RAN XVs final on June 21, TT's rugby men fell to a 45-14 loss to Mexico. Meanwhile, TT's rugby women got an exciting 18-16 win over Mexico in their RAN XVs clash at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on June 28.

TT's under-19 men's rugby team:

Tristan Alexander-Farinha, Joshua Bacchus, Adriano Baptiste, Kaydan Butts, Shem Corentin, Jasani Daniel, Ethan De Freitas Manswell, Mathew Edwards, Abraham Eversley, Immarcus Ferguson, Jedidiah Hector, Kadin Henry, Skyler Hope Guevara, Jude King, Edward Knightly, Tony-Malek Lall, Jeremiah Moore, Anthony Sabazon, Jeremiah Simon, Nathan Thomas, Daniel Whitling-Hood, Kymani Waithe, Ezekiel Wilson, Kedell Wilson.