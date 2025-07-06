Trinidad and Tobago gospel singer Kay Alleyne dies

Kay Alleyne-Meloney. - File photo

GOSPEL singer/songwriter and 2007 Digicel Rising Star winner Kay Alleyne-Meloney has died at 44 of cancer. Her brother Kurt Alleyne confirmed her death during a phone call with the media organisation.

News of her passing was shared on social media on July 6 including by the People’s National Movement (PNM) lady vice chairman Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

Fundraising events were held to help Alleyne-Meloney with her medical expenses and on April 26, the Good News Chapel held a medical fund-raising event called To Kay, With Love to assist.

Gadsby-Dolly said in her tribute to Alleyne-Meloney on July 6, “Kay Alleyne... I remember the first time I saw you, over 25 years ago when Barataria SDA youth chorale was visiting Laventille SDA.

“You had just joined Laventille SDA's Choir, and we looked in curiosity at the ‘new girl’, who we all agreed, ‘could sing.’ That designation defined a lot of your life- you could, and did sing; to the glory of god. What a loss; I'm lost for words. God bless your family with peace. Rest easy Kay, sing with Roxy now.”

Her brother hopes Trinidad and Tobago always remembers Alleyne-Meloney as the powerhouse singer she was and that she always served God.

Alleyne-Meloney famously performed with American singer Chaka Khan at the Tobago Jazz Experience in 2010. Alleyne-Meloney and Khan performed I’m Every Woman together at that event.