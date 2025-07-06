Teacher freed after child sex charge withdrawn

- File photo

A teacher accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl was freed of the charge on July 4 after the child's mother said they no longer wanted to continue the case.

The mother told the court the case was affecting her daughter’s mental health and school performance, so they decided to stop pursuing the matter. In evidence, the mother said the case was taking a toll on the child, causing anxiety and leading to her grades dropping.

The teacher had been accused of touching the girl during a private lesson at his home sometime between April 30 and July 1, 2023, in Lange Park, Chaguanas.

The case was being heard at the Chaguanas District Court. Prosecutors had gathered 13 statements, including ones from the girl, her mother, and grandmother.

Defence attorney Kevin Ratiram asked for the girl, her mother and grandmother, along with the arresting officer, WPC Avion Foster, to appear in court for questioning.

But when the case was called before District Court Judge Marissa Gomez, the police prosecutor said they would change course and instead called the mother to testify. After she spoke, the prosecutor closed the case.

In a no-case submission, Ratiram argued that the evidence did not support the charge. Gomez agreed, dismissed the case, and told the teacher he was free to go after discharging the matter.