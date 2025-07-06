Sangre Grande man charged with car theft

POLICE arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a stolen vehicle and other crimes following an investigation that began after a report of larceny at Rivers Trace, Bois Bande, on July 2.

The man of Pine Haven Circular was taken into custody the same day by officers from the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigation Department.

Their investigation led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and other evidence at the corner of Pine Haven Circular and Ojoe Road. The investigation, led by Sgt Ramdeen and Cpl Mahadeo and conducted by PC Redhead, involved multiple interviews and a formal identification process.

Officers also allegedly obtained a confession from the man. During the arrest, police said the suspect also assaulted an officer. Cpl Boodram conducted a separate inquiry into that incident.

On July 5, officers laid five charges against the man, including larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, obscene language, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

He is expected to appear before a High Court Master on July 7.