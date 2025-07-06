Port of Spain man beaten, shot on Ariapita Avenue

- File photo

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was brutally beaten and shot during an early-morning attack outside a popular nightclub on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

The incident occurred around 5.20 am on July 6, when Torick Gill of Harpe Place was reportedly liming near the Ibiza Club. According to reports, a group of men pulled up in a white Toyota Aqua and began attacking Gill.

One of the attackers then drew a firearm and shot Gill in the stomach. Despite his injuries, Gill managed to escape.

Officers from the Woodbrook Police Station, who were nearby, responded after spotting the wounded man. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Besides the gunshot wound to his abdomen, Gill suffered multiple lacerations to his head and left leg. He was listed in critical condition as he awaited emergency surgery. His current status remains unknown.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident. No arrests have been made.