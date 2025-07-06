PH driver charged with raping passenger

- File photo

A 38-year-old Siparia man has been charged for raping a woman he picked up as a passenger while purporting to be a PH driver two weeks ago.

The 23-year-old victim told investigators she was waiting for a taxi to San Fernando in front of KFC in High Street Siparia on June 28 around 6.15 am when the suspect told her he was a private-hire driver.

She got into the front passenger seat while two male passengers got into the back seat. The other occupants were dropped off at George Street. She said the driver then turned into Allies Street, saying he was taking a shortcut. However, she said the man then pulled up by a house in Bermudez Trace, covered her mouth and dragged her out of the vehicle into the house where he raped her.

The victim managed to escape after a struggle and sought assistance from a neighbour. She said the suspect threw her clothes out the window. She got dressed and went to the Siparia CID office.

Siparia CID officers PCs Jaglal and Noel along with WPC Nelson of the Siparia Police Station went to Bermudez Trace and while conducting enquiries saw the suspect driving his car. The victim confirmed his identity as the man who attacked her. He was arrested and taken to the Siparia Police Station.

After further investigations, WPC Cooper Mohammed charged the suspect with one count of grievous sexual assault and one count of buggery on July 5. The man is expected to appear at the Criminal High Court South on July 7.

Advice was given by legal officer Cpl Salazar and instructions were given by ASP Corrie. Investigations were supervised by ASP Forbes, Insp Prescott and Sgt Tai Kan.