Penal retiree crushed by truck

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

AN act of kindness ended in tragedy for Mathura Ramlogan, 63, when he was crushed to death by a truck in front of his home while trying to help the driver recover materials that fell off the vehicle on July 5.

The driver told police he was driving his white Mitsubishi truck along Bunsee Trace, Penal carrying galvanise to help rebuild a temple in the area when the sheets fell off while going up a steep incline around 2 pm. He said he stopped the truck, put the gear in neutral and pulled the handbrakes before getting out to pick up the fallen material.

He said Ramlogan came out of his home to help him recover the galvanise sheets. That's when he said the truck began rolling backward, pinning Ramlogan under the rear right wheel and dragging him some ten metres down the road before the vehicle stopped on the flat.

EMTs were unable to find signs of life. A district medical officer visited and pronounced Ramlogan dead and ordered the body removed pending a post-mortem.

Officers informed the driver of the intended prosecution under the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act following which he complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital by relatives.

The truck was taken to the Penal Police Station as investigations continue.