Norman's Windball Cricket tournament bowls off

Acono Sauce Team members celebrate the wicket of a Reload batsman in the finals of the last edition of the Norman's Windball Cricket tournament at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua.- Photo by Faith Ayoung

OVER 50 teams will compete when the Norman's Windball Cricket 12-over tournament bowls off at the Buggy Haynes Recreation Ground, Tacarigua, on July 6.

A total of 51 teams are expected to participate – 31 in the premier division and 20 in the Over-40 division.

Defending premier division champions Acono Sauce Team will aim to start the campaign with a victory over Inka King at noon. In the last tournament, which ended in February, Acono defeated Reload by 32 runs in the final at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua.

At 1.45 pm, Bluffuzz and Savannah Boys will vie for a quick start in the Over-40 division.

To close the action on day one, Cause It and Backyard Ballers will face off at 3.45 pm. Next Generation are the defending champions of the Over-40 division.

Norman's Windball tournament, organised by Norman Mungroo, is one of the most popular windball tournaments in the country attracting hundreds of spectators. Many West Indies and TT cricketers have competed over the years including Sunil Narine, Rayad Emrit and former West Indies T20 captain Kieron Pollard. The tournament has been around for more than 20 years.